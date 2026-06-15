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OpinionNorth WestPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

How to boost viability? Look no further than Manchester

15 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Iain Jenkinson

The lessons learned from the Greater Manchester Good Growth Fund

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