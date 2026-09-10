NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateHealthcareLondonOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Howard de Walden portfolio valuation passes £4.5bn

10 Sep 2026 | 08:30 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Rental growth underpins valuation gains at landed estate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Q+A: Cain's head of student housing on plans to create a £2bn+ portfolio

29 Jun 2026
Read
Person, Clothing, Footwear

Harbert offloads €215m Dutch retail portfolio

9 Jun 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Principal AM on how SCPI launch was first step to “develop a major retail platform in France”

20 Mar 2026
Read
P3 Logistics Parks logo

P3 posts earnings hike as portfolio valuation grows

6 Mar 2026
Read