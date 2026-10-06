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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeFinancingInvestmentResidentialSpain

HSAM Europe fund exits €172m Spanish student housing portfolio

6 Oct 2026 | 12:43 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Assets total 1,406 beds 

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