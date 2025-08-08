Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonOccupierOfficeUK & Ireland

HSBC agrees 210,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office move

8 Aug 2025 | 10:00 | London | by James Buckley

Deal keeps banking giant in the Wharf for the longer term

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Approval for first phase of 500,000 sq ft Leeds mixed-use scheme

7 Aug 2025
Read
People, Person, City

Tenants commit to Canary Wharf in 250,000 sq ft leasing flurry

6 Aug 2025
Read

Visa plans Canary Wharf move

5 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Hangar

ABP agrees 158,000 sq ft Hull warehouse letting

4 Aug 2025
Read