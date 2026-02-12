Huawei eyes exit from mooted £1bn R&D site

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12 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland
530 acre Cambridge plot has long-term development potential
Legal firms to spark 500,000 sq ft Dublin leasing bonanza
Government allocates £10bn to deliver 74,000 affordable homes
Local property company buys value-add Glasgow office
Treasury appoints rates veteran for pubs and hotels review
Foortse on property: Europe is facing an investability challenge
Vistry submits 500-home Wirral plans
Oxford Science Park appoints managing director
KKCG closes £291m BP London HQ purchase
Plans emerge for tallest hotel in Europe on City fringe
Longmead and Nuveen JV lands largest ever UK IOS deal
Blackstone star crosses over to Sixth Street
Deal struck for £750m London resi portfolio
£1bn+ logistics developer plots move into investment management
Whitbread to sell £150m City site
Aviva Investors submits plans for Blackstone’s London HQ
The new masters of the (DC) universe?
Sovereign wealth fund backs Dream and Chancerygate’s new €500m industrial JV
Longmead and Nuveen JV lands largest ever UK IOS deal
Dreaming big: why Chancerygate acquisition could be just the beginning
Build-to-rent veterans join Curlew for new living push