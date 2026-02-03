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InvestmentDevelopmentLondonOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Hub joint venture buys City office for resi redevelopment

3 Feb 2026 | 13:46 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

30-33 Minories will be redeveloped into a living-led scheme

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