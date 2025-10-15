Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Co-livingAlternativesInvestmentLondonRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Hub unveils co-living scheme for final Elephant and Castle site

15 Oct 2025 | 14:43 | London | by May Agaran

Mixed-use project will comprise 678 co-living homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Expo Real 2025: from surviving to stabilising

8 Oct 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Unlocking capital recycling in Britain’s social housing sector

25 Sep 2025
Read

URW completes £670m Stratford build-to-rent scheme

18 Sep 2025
Read

Fresh vision for Liverpool's Festival Gardens

9 Sep 2025
Read