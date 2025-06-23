Green Street News - Homepage
Hungarian buyer in talks for €110m Polish retail portfolio

23 Jun 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Franciszek Bryk, David Hatcher

Quartet of shopping centres are anchored by Carrefour supermarkets

