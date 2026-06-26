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RegenerationLogisticsLondonRetailUK & Ireland

Hunt begins to find developer for London’s historic markets

26 Jun 2026 | 08:18 | London | by Alexander Peace

GLA Land and Property launches market testing ahead of bids in July

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