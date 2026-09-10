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Student AccommodationResidentialUK & Ireland

Hurlington secures £112m loan for Acton student scheme

10 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Development facility from consortium of lenders enables start on site

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