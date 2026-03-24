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PeopleCorporateNorth WestUK & Ireland

Hurstwood appoints new chief executive

24 Mar 2026 | 08:02 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Sam Ashworth will succeed his father, Stephen, to the role

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