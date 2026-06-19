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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItaly

Hyatt plans to open three Italian hotels

19 Jun 2026 | 16:07 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Hospitality group will add 428 rooms and suites to its portfolio in Italy

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