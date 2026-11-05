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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeGermanyResidentialCorporateDevelopmentDistressInvestment

I Live CEO on its €1.5bn German student housing joint venture with JP Morgan AM

5 Nov 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Amos Engelhardt discusses why it was time to invest and how he has "never seen such a broad offer" of PBSA plots

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