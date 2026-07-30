NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeUK & IrelandCorporate

Iain Cahoon to leave GIC

30 Jul 2026 | 14:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Top-level European exec to depart Singaporean sovereign after a decade

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Plant, Potted Plant, Furniture

GIC weighs €500m+ German student sale

23 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

GIC and APG seek buyer for €250m hotel portfolio

16 Jul 2026
Read

GIC assesses future of €4bn Orange Capital residential partnership

7 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

GIC and Valor confirm €500m Irish logistics purchase

7 Jul 2026
Read