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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropePortugalSpainInvestment

Iberian hotel investment hits record high of €2.6bn in first half

15 Jul 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Elena Vardon

Luxury market driving 27% year-on-year increase, according to CBRE

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