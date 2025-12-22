NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeFranceRetailInvestment

Icade agrees €402m Champs-Élysées office sale

22 Dec 2025 | 07:08 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Black Swan is buying the property on behalf of Bain Capital and Revcap

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

CapMan launches €90m+ Danish public office sale

12 Oct 2026
Read
Outdoors, Car, Transportation

Redevco confirms acquisition of €75m North German retail park

8 Oct 2026
Read

Captiva launches €47m German grocery portfolio sale

29 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

GPE in talks over £440m London office sale

29 Sep 2026
Read