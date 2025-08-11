BNP Paribas REIM takes €173m stake in Italian healthcare portfolio

HealthcareAlternativesContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyResidentialSenior living
11 Aug 2025 | 06:59 | London | by Angelo Castillo
The seller of the collection is Icade
Standing assets form 72% of Q2 European resi investment
High Court backs River Island turnaround plans
Runway East to open new locations across UK
Blackstone to hand over Dublin office assets to lender
Former prisons chief to lead Homes England
HSBC agrees 210,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office move
City investment manager lured to the West End
Why the office sector has nothing to fear from AI
Fresh buyers lead £150m industrial deal charge
Hammerson closes £319m Bullring and Grand Central deal
HSBC agrees 210,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office move
Tenants commit to Canary Wharf in 250,000 sq ft leasing flurry
Is BTR broke?
Oval swoops for £100m Mayfair opportunity
Sheds market cools as occupiers are spoilt for choice
Flex office agency floated for sale
King Street grows European team with senior hires
£100m London aparthotel gem in play
UK listed propcos battle to cut costs
City investment manager lured to the West End