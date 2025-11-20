Green Street News - Homepage
RetailContinental EuropeIrelandSpainUK & Ireland

ICG buys €200m portfolio from Lidl

20 Nov 2025 | 13:55 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Assets in the UK, Ireland and Spain are at various stages of construction

