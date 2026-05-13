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LogisticsInvestmentSouth EastUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

ICG closes purchase of £200m Springbox portfolio

13 May 2026 | 08:08 | London | by May Agaran

Fund managed by ICG Real Estate acquires five distribution centres from Equites

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