26 Jun 2025 | 11:11 | London | by May Agaran
Trio of assets have vacancy rates below 2%
CBRE chooses new UK CEO
Homes England reports uptick in UK housebuilding activity
Secondary markets sought as power constraints hamper data centre growth
Aldermore provides £38m student housing loan
ICG completes £137m retail park portfolio purchase
Pocket Living secures £25m affordable housing loan
Royal London strengthens foothold in healthcare sector with Shoreline deal
“Brave, but not foolhardy”: how developing a speculative office paid off for HBD
Giant £475m logistics portfolio warmed up for sale
Big rate changes in store for London occupiers
Art Capital to launch back leverage advisory arm after poaching JP Morgan exec
Q+A: Keith Breslauer – “Most managers sell to retire; I’m looking for a bigger story”
Administrators appointed to Godwin Group-related vehicles
CBRE chooses new UK CEO
CBRE resi grandee to depart after 14 years
Irish investor hires Goldman exec for UK launch
JLL Spark chief urges patience over tech investments
Kennedy Wilson to offload £220m Victoria trophy
Singaporean investor explores options after 10-year brewery saga
Clarion splashes out on £115m Blackburn logistics park