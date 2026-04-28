NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingDevelopmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

ICG lends £152m for Arada London's resi schemes

28 Apr 2026 | 11:50 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Up to 251 homes planned in Swiss Cottage

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

L&G buys in to Arada London mixed-use project

18 Mar 2026
Read

Just Group completes £111m refinancing for office trio

26 Jan 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Arada outlines next stage of UK expansion after initial £500m burst

21 Jan 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Arada buys £2.5bn London Docklands residential scheme

17 Nov 2025
Read