NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentAustriaContinental EuropeIndustrialTechnology

ICG Real Estate sells €138m Austrian asset back to former owner

15 Jan 2026 | 14:13 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Innio Group buys back headquarters and production facility in Jenbach

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Real IS sells €40m Munich asset to state-owned operator

27 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, House

Amundi acquires Mallorca hotel from JP Real Estate

21 Oct 2026
Read
Swiss Life logo

Swiss Life suspends redemptions of Real Estate Living + Working fund

21 Oct 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Patrizia CEO: fixed income is the biggest competition for real estate capital

13 Oct 2026
Read