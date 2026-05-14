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Policy & RegulationIndustrialOfficePlanningRegenerationResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

If Starmer goes, who’s the best prime minister for real estate?

14 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Economic views of four potential candidates could vastly change the development environment

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