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PeopleCorporateDevelopmentUK & Ireland

Igloo rejigs senior leadership

17 Jun 2026 | 10:50 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

John Long promoted to chief executive, with Peter Connolly moving to non-exec chair role

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