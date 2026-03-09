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PeopleCorporateHotels & LeisureIrelandUK & Ireland

IHG hires UK managing director

9 Mar 2026 | 12:52 | London | by May Agaran

Neetu Mistry to oversee portfolio of over 400 hotels

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