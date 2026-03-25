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Hotels & LeisureCentral & Eastern EuropeConferencesContinental EuropeInvestmentUK & Ireland

IHIF 2026: hotels face geopolitics head-on as investors get creative

25 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta

Borrowing costs, structural shifts and effects of Iran war drive more operationally focused market

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