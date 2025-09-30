Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Imaxxam acquires €40m Munich asset

30 Sep 2025 | 07:47 | London | by Michael Minarzik

The seller of the 8,215 sq m property is Real IS

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Real IS seeks buyer for €40m Munich office

13 May 2024
Read

Buyer sought for €40m Munich office plot

14 Apr 2023
Read

Market optimism prevails ahead of Expo

24 Sep 2025
Read

European residential capital values start to bounce back  

29 Sep 2025
Read