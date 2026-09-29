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Life SciencesAlternativesContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentOffice

Imaxxam acquires Hamburg life sciences campus

29 Sep 2026 | 06:58 | London | by Michael Minarzik

The seller of the 13,000 sq m property is CLS

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