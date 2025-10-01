Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Imaxxam buys part of Cologne office complex

1 Oct 2025 | 07:43 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Reiterstaffel Offices were recently completed

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Israeli group buys €25m Cologne office

21 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Imaxxam acquires €40m Munich asset

30 Sep 2025
Read

Imaxxam launches property management subsidiary

25 Jun 2025
Read

Swiss Life AM managing director to leave

29 Aug 2025
Read