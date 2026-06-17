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OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Immobel JV exits €107m Warsaw office

17 Jun 2026 | 14:04 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Lewandpol Property has acquired the 19,300 sq m asset

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