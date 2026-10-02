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HealthcareAlternativesDevelopmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegenerationUK & Ireland

Imperial College NHS Trust unveils 30-storey St Mary's Hospital revamp

2 Oct 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Masterplan pairs 800-bed trauma centre with Paddington Life Sciences expansion

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