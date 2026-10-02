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FundraisingContinental EuropeFinancingFund managerSpain

Incus hits €800m target for European credit fund

2 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Harri Thomas

Fund remains open to investors as Madrid-based manager eyes €1bn hard cap

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