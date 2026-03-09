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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Indonesian investor eyes Burberry’s £140m global headquarters

9 Mar 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Previously acquisitive investor makes return to London’s office market

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