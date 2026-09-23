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RetailAustriaCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

Indoor leisure park operator Woop expands into Germany

23 Sep 2026 | 06:51 | London | by Michael Minarzik

CC Real commissioned to source sites

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