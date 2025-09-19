Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Non-performing loansContinental EuropeDistressFinanceInvestmentResidentialSpain

Indotek buys €44m distressed portfolio in Spain

19 Sep 2025 | 07:28 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Group expands into Iberian residential and commercial real estate  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, City

777 Capital acquires €40m German NPL portfolio

18 Sep 2025
Read
Asset in Costa Blanca

Swiss Life AM makes first Spanish outdoor hospitality purchase

17 Sep 2025
Read

QuadReal buys 6,000-home BTR operating business

16 Sep 2025
Read

LeadCrest buys €125m Italian portfolio from Leroy Merlin 

15 Sep 2025
Read