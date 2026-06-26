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CorporateCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentRetail

Indotek takes full ownership of Auchan Hungary

26 Jun 2026 | 09:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Group acquires remaining 53% stake from Auchan Retail International

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