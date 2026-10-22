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LeasingEast MidlandsUK & IrelandLogistics

Indurent agrees 130,000 sq ft Derbyshire lease

22 Oct 2026 | 08:20 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Deal marks occupier's continued expansion across Blackstone-backed developer's portfolio

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