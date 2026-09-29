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LeasingLogisticsNorth WestUK & Ireland

Indurent bags 200,000 sq ft Knowsley logistics letting

29 Sep 2026 | 07:37 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Global consumer goods distributor RMS International takes Unit 5 at Moorgate Point

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