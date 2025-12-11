Indurent leases Bilston facility to Mapei UK

LogisticsLeasingUK & IrelandWest Midlands
11 Dec 2025 | 10:52 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Adhesives and chemical products manufacturer takes 267,000 sq ft
Marlow Studios overhauls leadership to kickstart £1bn creative campus
Offices to replace consented Yorkshire Post Leeds student scheme
Vita buys out pension fund on £247m Manchester resi scheme
Prized Savile Row development changes hands
Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub
Full marks as education specialist inks Leeds office deal
This Charming PM: what next for Burnham’s Smiths-inspired policy agenda?
Arada submits plans for opening phase of £2.5bn Thameside West
Barings eyes Ires in €726m takeover deal
Landsec exchanges on £211m Victoria sale
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire
Starwood European MD departs
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
Ares eyes recap of €4bn former GLP funds
Next picks West End hub for £100m London HQ
Blackstone weighs €400m Irish logistics sale