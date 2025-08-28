LogisticsNorth WestSouth EastUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East
28 Aug 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland
Newmark mandated to run disposal of Project Marlin
Indurent seeks to reel in buyer for £130m portfolio
German asset manager lines up €80m Dublin deal
Redevelopment of Treaty Centre moves forward as resi partner steps away
Why Rachel Reeves should be encouraging downsizers, not penalising them
Cushman logistics partner departs to launch new agency
£390m Manchester Metropolitan University scheme approved
FIH Group exchanges on £23m Leyton warehouse sale and leaseback
John Lewis Partnership takes over management of 160 Stratford homes
Q+A: Redical on bringing experiences to shopping centres and its next big buy
Topland completes £20m loan for Marylebone asset
Hines back buying in London with £185m office swoop
Netflix London HQ on the block for £160m
Canary Wharf Group lines up next 900,000 sq ft office in refurb pipeline
Who’s going to buy £200m+ of regional offices after the summer?
Mega €550m Irish logistics park in play
What went wrong at Godwin Group?
BVK to part ways with another top real estate investment figure
Developer wins £700m in court battle over luxury London hotels
RoundShield-backed buyer moves for £150m+ student assets
Crosstree in for £40m Farringdon block