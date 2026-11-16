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LogisticsNorth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestment

Indurent submits plans for 838,000 sq ft Heywood logistics scheme

16 Nov 2026 | 08:02 | London | by May Agaran

Second option is for a facility of 838,000 sq ft

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