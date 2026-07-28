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LogisticsNorth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentSustainability

Indurent to bring forward 400,000 sq ft speculative Knowsley logistics projects

28 Jul 2026 | 14:00 | London | by May Agaran

Three units to cater to occupier demand in the North West

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