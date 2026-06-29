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ResidentialContinental EuropeFundraisingGermany

Industria cuts eighth resi fund's size to €300m-€500m

29 Jun 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Firm planned to launch a €700m vehicle in 2022

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