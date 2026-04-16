NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Industria resi fund reaches full investment with Mannheim acquisition

16 Apr 2026 | 07:26 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Alstria sold the Carl Living asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

Habona on plans for gated fund and German market expectations

26 Oct 2026
Read
Swiss Life logo

Swiss Life suspends redemptions of Real Estate Living + Working fund

21 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Barings on investment targets: “the market is less competitive than it used to be”

15 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Industria cuts eighth resi fund's size to €300m-€500m

29 Jun 2026
Read