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FinancingDevelopmentESGInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

ING backs Clerkenwell office scheme with £105m green loan

24 Mar 2026 | 14:51 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Nine-storey Xylo building will become the UK's largest all-timber frame office

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