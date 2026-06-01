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RetailContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

Ingka invests €35m in new Ikea compact stores in France

1 Jun 2026 | 14:32 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Additional 10 stores will be launched by 2030

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