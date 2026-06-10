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LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentLeasingNordicsSweden

Inhubs to develop €46m Swedish parcel terminal for PostNord

10 Jun 2026 | 11:55 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Postal service provider will sign 15-year lease

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