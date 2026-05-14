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Innovation drives next wave of European office hotspots

14 May 2026 | 17:04 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

JLL says Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin and Frankfurt emerging as attractive locations for investors

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