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LeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastLogisticsESG

InPost takes space at Leeds logistics scheme

9 Jan 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Polish logistics group expands in West Yorkshire with new 145,000 sq ft warehouse

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