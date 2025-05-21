Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporate

Inrev appoints board chair

21 May 2025 | 07:38 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Lucy Fletcher takes reins from Martin Lemke

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Q+A: Inrev’s Casper Hesp on an uptick in M&A activity in next 18 months

13 May 2025
Read

Q+A: Inrev’s Iryna Pylypchuk on the return of the alpha market

17 Sep 2024
Read
Head, Person, Face

Inrev appoints two new management board members

5 Jun 2024
Read

INREV appoints Martin Lemke as new chair

16 Jun 2021
Read